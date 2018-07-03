Weather forecast for July 4: Heavy rains to lash Mumbai

New Delhi, July 4: Here is the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, Chennai and Mumbai for July 4.

Bengaluru:

As per Skymet weather, Monsoon will remain active over Konkan & Goa, Coastal Karnataka, Meghalaya, Nagaland, remaining parts of West Bengal, East Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, East Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Vidarbha. The city would witness generally cloudy sky with Light rain. Maximum & minimum temperatures very likely to be around 29 and 21 degree Celsius respectively on July 4. However, the humidity will be around 69 percent.

Delhi:

Delhiites experienced yet another episode of a dust storm and Monsoon rains the last day. As per Skymet Weather, Delhi and NCR can expect another round of passing showers today as well. The intensity of the rains may be more during the last afternoon or evening hours. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 34 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 64 percent.

Hyderabad:

As per Skymet weather, Odisha, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, West Madhya Pradesh, Southeast Rajasthan would witness normal Monsoon conditions. On July 4, the city would witness generally cloudy sky with Light rain. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature would be recorded around 33 degree Celsius and humidity around 59 percent.

Mumbai:

After remaining on the lighter side for last one week, heavy Mumbai rains returned to Mumbai. As per weathermen at Skymet Weather, more rains coming in the week and that too with increasing trend during the next 3-4 days. Mumbaikars must watch out for some moderate to heavy rains, with one or two extremely heavy spells in the coming days. Meanwhile, on July 4, the city would witness Thunderstorm weather. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 27 degree Celsius and humidity around 85 percent.

Chennai:

Chennai rains which were in hiding for the past few days have made a comeback and that too with a bang. So much so that the city has recorded heavy rains in the last 24 hours. As per Skymet weather, this rainy situation is expected to continue over the city of Chennai for the next 24 hours at least as more showers are expected to lash the city. Thereafter, rainfall activity will gradually reduce, and dry weather will make a comeback. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 36 degree Celsius and humidity around 59 percent.

