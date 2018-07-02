Weather forecast for July 3: Light rains likely in Bengaluru, Chennai

New Delhi, July 2: Hot and humid days ahead for Delhi as Monsoon to remain weak. Here is the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, Chennai and Mumbai for July 3.

Bengaluru:

As per Skymet weather, Monsoon will remain active over Konkan & Goa and Coastal Karnataka that would see moderate to heavy showers. On July 3, Bengalureans would witness generally cloudy sky with Light rain. The city would witness Maximum & minimum temperatures very likely to be around 29 and 21 degree Celsius respectively on July 3rd. However, the humidity will be around 72 per cent.

Delhi:

As per IMD, even though the south-west monsoon has hit New Delhi, the rains could vanish for a few days from Wednesday. Officials said that there is a possibility of drizzle and light rain till Tuesday. But, thereafter, we would have to wait for a few more days to get the next spell of rain. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 36 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 60 per cent.

Hyderabad:

As per Skymet weather, scattered light to moderate rains are expected over Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Kerala, parts of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Vidarbha, Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh. On July 3, the city would witness generally cloudy sky with Light rain. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature would be recorded around 34 degree Celsius and humidity around 60 per cent.

Mumbai:

Monsoon rains continue to lash the state of Maharashtra on the last day as well. As per weathermen at Skymet Weather, a gradual increase in the intensity of rains can be expected over Mumbai that may receive moderate showers July 4 onwards. Meanwhile, on July 3, the city would witness Thunderstorm weather. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 29 degree Celsius and humidity around 84 per cent.

Chennai:

Chennai rains have remained on the backseat almost throughout the month of June. It has only been on two occasions, i.e. on June 6 and June 15 when the city recorded moderate to heavy showers. As per Skymet weather, While the weather will remain warm and humid over the city, short spells of light rains may occur over the south Indian city.

