Weather forecast for July 2: Delhi rains to continue

IMD has recently declared that Monsoon has covered the entire country and has reached Rajasthan state and this time it was way before the actual dates. Here is the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, Assam and Mumbai for July 2.

Bengaluru:

As per Skymet weather, light to moderate rain will continue over South Konkan, Coastal Karnataka and Kerala. On July 2, Bengalureans would witness generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers. The city would witness Maximum & minimum temperatures very likely to be around 29 and 20 degree Celsius respectively on July 1st. However, the humidity will be around 75 per cent.

Delhi:

Residents of New Delhi can expect light to moderate rains on Monday. The southwest monsoon made its arrival in the city on Thursday, bringing with it relief from the scorching heat. Meanwhile, on July 2, Delhiites may witness mostly scattered Thunderstorm weather. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 35 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 66 per cent.

Hyderabad:

The IMD has predicted that a trough is extending from North Bihar to Andhra Pradesh Coast. Thus, scattered light to moderate activity over North Andhra coast and adjoining Telangana cannot be ruled out. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature would be recorded around 36 degree Celsius and humidity around 55 per cent.

Assam:

Assam floods have once again made a comeback as moderate to heavy rains have been lashing many parts of the state. As per Skymet weather, Rains have once again revived with a bang over the state of Assam due to the shifting of the axis of the Monsoon trough towards the foothills. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature would be recorded around 29 degree Celsius and humidity around 84 per cent.

Mumbai:

Mumbai rains have reduced in intensity after heavy showers had been lashing the capital city of Maharashtra in the beginning of the week. As per weathermen at Skymet Weather, rain intensity is expected to increase over most parts of Maharashtra including Mumbai July 3 onward. Meanwhile, on July 2, the city would witness Thunderstorm weather. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 29 degree Celsius and humidity around 84 per cent.

