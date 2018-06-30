Weather forecast for July 1st: Mumbai rains to increase by July 2

New Delhi, June 30: Monsoon 2018 made an early onset over India on May 28, resulting in some good rains during the first half of June. Here is the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and Mumbai for July 1.

Bengaluru:

As per Skymet weather, During the next 24 hours, Scattered light to moderate rains occurred over Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala, South Karnataka, Vidarbha, Uttarakhand, parts of Haryana and Punjab. On July 1, Bengalureans would witness generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers. The city would witness Maximum & minimum temperatures very likely to be around 29 and 20 degree Celsius respectively on July 1st. However, the humidity will be around 70 per cent.

Delhi:

Residents of New Delhi can expect on and off rains on Sunday even as the minimum temperature is expected to settle down. The southwest monsoon made its arrival in the city on Thursday, bringing with it relief from the scorching heat. The southwest monsoon has covered eastern Gujarat, most parts of east Rajasthan, some parts of west Rajasthan, entire Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Punjab. Meanwhile, on July 1st, Delhiites may witness mostly scattered Thunderstorm weather. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 34 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 74 per cent.

Hyderabad:

As per weathermen at Skymet Weather, during the last 24 hours, Scattered light to moderate rains occurred over Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala, South Karnataka, Vidarbha, Uttarakhand, parts of Haryana and Punjab. However, Hyderabad would witness generally cloudy sky with Light Rain or Drizzle. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature would be recorded around 35 degree Celsius and humidity around 54 per cent.

Mumbai:

The entire state of Maharashtra including Mumbai have been receiving good rainfall activity in varied intensity. As per weathermen at Skymet Weather,These rains are likely to continue mainly in light to moderate intensity for the next 48 hours. Meanwhile, on July 1st, the city would witness Thunderstorm weather. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 29 degree Celsius and humidity around 83 per cent.

