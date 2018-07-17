Weather forecast for July 18: Bengaluru to witness light showers

New Delhi, July 17: Here is the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and Mumbai for July 18.

Bengaluru:

As per Skymet weather, Active Monsoon conditions are expected over Gujarat, Konkan & Goa, Coastal Karnataka, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Punjab, Haryana, Assam and Meghalaya. Maximum & minimum temperatures very likely to be around 26 and 21 degree Celsius respectively on July 18. However, the humidity will be around 76 per cent.

Delhi:

This year, Delhi and adjoining regions of Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, and Gurugram did not receive fairly widespread hefty showers barring a couple of occasions. Thus, as on July 16, Delhi is rain deficient by 27 per cent. As per Skymet Weather, rainfall activity is expected to increase over Delhi and adjoining regions of Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, and Gurugram in the next 48 hours. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 34 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 71 per cent.

Hyderabad:

The rain intensity over Telangana has decreased during the past 24 hours and mainly light rains along with one or moderate spells were witnessed over the state. As per Skymet weather, the city of Pearls, Hyderabad is expected to settle with isolated light rains and warm and humid weather conditions. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature would be recorded around 27 degree Celsius and humidity around 75 per cent.

Mumbai:

