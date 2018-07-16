  • search

Weather forecast for July 17: Heavy rains in Mumbai for another 24 hours

    New Delhi, July 16: Here is the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and Mumbai for July 17.

    People play on a water-logged streets after heavy rainfall, in Mumbai.PTI Photo

    Bengaluru:

    As per Skymet weather, active Monsoon conditions will prevail over Konkan & Goa including Mumbai, South Gujarat, Costal Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Southeast Rajasthan, Uttarakhand and Northwest Uttar Pradesh with light to moderate rains along with few heavy spells. Maximum & minimum temperatures very likely to be around 27 and 22 degree Celsius respectively on July 17. However, the humidity will be around 74 per cent.

    Delhi:

    Delhi rains continue to lash many parts of the national capital wherein some regions have been seeing heavy rains as well. As per Skymet Weather, Delhiites will continue to see these shortly lived rains which will bring in some relief. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 34 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 71 per cent.

    Hyderabad:

    During the last 24 hours, light to moderate rainfall activity was observed over many parts of Telangana. As per Skymet weather, Hyderabad along with other places such as Nalgonda, Madek, Mahbubnagar may receive light rainfall activity. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature would be recorded around 27 degree Celsius and humidity around 75 per cent.

    Mumbai:

    The state of Telangana received some rainfall activity in the past 24 hours. In fact, the northern districts received moderate to heavy showers. As predicted by Skymet Weather, rain and thundershowers with moderate lightning are expected over Adilabad, Hyderabad, Kamareddy, Karimnagar, Khammam, Mahbubnagar, Malkajgiri, Mancherial, Medak, Nalgonda, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Peddapalle, Rajanna Sircilla, Ranga Reddy, Sangareddy, Siddipet, Suryapet, Warangal Rural and Warangal Urban during next 18-24 hours. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 30 degree Celsius and humidity around 87 per cent.

