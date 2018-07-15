Weather forecast for July 16: Rain fury to continue in Mumbai

New Delhi, July 15: Monsoon 2018 made a grand entry, with country witnessing surplus rains during the first half of June. But still Monsoon remained deficit and June ended with countrywide rainfall deficiency of 5%. July too began on a deficit note, which did not improve and rather increased to 9% in the first week of July. Here is the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and Mumbai for July 16.

Bengaluru:

As per Skymet weather, scattered light rains are expected over interior Karnataka, Rayalaseema and Tamil Nadu. Maximum & minimum temperatures very likely to be around 27 and 21 degree Celsius respectively on July 16. However, the humidity will be around 72 per cent.

Delhi:

In the past day, Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh, parts of Punjab and Haryana received moderate to heavy rainfall. As per Skymet Weather, these rains occurred due to the oscillation of the axis of Monsoon Trough towards south. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 35 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 70 per cent.

Hyderabad:

During the last 24 hours, light to moderate rainfall activity was observed over many parts of Telangana. As per Skymet weather, Hyderabad along with other places such as Nalgonda, Madek, Mahbubnagar may receive light rainfall activity. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature would be recorded around 27 degree Celsius and humidity around 84 percent.

Mumbai:

As predicted by Skymet Weather, many coastal stations of Maharashtra and Vidarbha witnessed heavy rainfall activity. In fact, Mumbai rains also increased in intensity. According to weathermen, Mumbai rains will increase in intensity leading to waterlogging at many low lying regions of the city of dreams.The maximum temperature will be recorded around 28 degree Celsius and humidity around 87 percent.