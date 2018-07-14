  • search

Weather forecast for July 15: Mumbai rains to intensify, showers to continue

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Your evening news brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    New Delhi, July 14: Here is the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and Mumbai for July 15.

    PTI file photo
    PTI file photo

    Bengaluru:

    As per Skymet weather, the off-shore trough is running from Karnataka to Kerala and is likely to move northwards during next 24 hours. Maximum & minimum temperatures very likely to be around 26 and 21 degree Celsius respectively on July 15. However, the humidity will be around 78 per cent.

    Delhi:

    Delhi-NCR region has received heavy to very heavy rainfall activity during the last 24 hours as the axis of monsoon trough was quite close to the Delhi area. As per Skymet weather, few spells of rain and thundershowers may occur at many places of Gurgaon, Central, North, North East, North West, South West, West, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddha Nagar districts of Delhi-NCR during next 12 hours. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 34 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 72 per cent.

    Hyderabad:

    As per Skymet weather, During the next 24 hours, rainfall activity will continue to remain heavy with isolated very heavy over parts of Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and is likely to intensify over Odisha, Chhattisgarh, North Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature would be recorded around 28 degree Celsius and humidity around 84 per cent.

    Mumbai:

    Mumbai rains made a comeback with moderate showers. According to weathermen, Rain in Mumbai will intensify and moderate to heavy rains are expected. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 29 degree Celsius and humidity around 85 per cent.

    Read more about:

    mumbai monsoon weather weather forecast

    Story first published: Saturday, July 14, 2018, 16:27 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 14, 2018

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue