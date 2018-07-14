Weather forecast for July 15: Mumbai rains to intensify, showers to continue

New Delhi, July 14: Here is the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and Mumbai for July 15.

Bengaluru:

As per Skymet weather, the off-shore trough is running from Karnataka to Kerala and is likely to move northwards during next 24 hours. Maximum & minimum temperatures very likely to be around 26 and 21 degree Celsius respectively on July 15. However, the humidity will be around 78 per cent.

Delhi:

Delhi-NCR region has received heavy to very heavy rainfall activity during the last 24 hours as the axis of monsoon trough was quite close to the Delhi area. As per Skymet weather, few spells of rain and thundershowers may occur at many places of Gurgaon, Central, North, North East, North West, South West, West, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddha Nagar districts of Delhi-NCR during next 12 hours. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 34 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 72 per cent.

Hyderabad:

As per Skymet weather, During the next 24 hours, rainfall activity will continue to remain heavy with isolated very heavy over parts of Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and is likely to intensify over Odisha, Chhattisgarh, North Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature would be recorded around 28 degree Celsius and humidity around 84 per cent.

Mumbai:

Mumbai rains made a comeback with moderate showers. According to weathermen, Rain in Mumbai will intensify and moderate to heavy rains are expected. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 29 degree Celsius and humidity around 85 per cent.