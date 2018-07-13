Weather forecast for July 14: 'Heavy rains' likely in Mumbai through the weekend

New Delhi, July 13: The second surge of monsoon rain is expected to take place across northern and western India this week. Here is the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and Mumbai for July 14.

Bengaluru:

As per Skymet weather, Light to moderate rains with few heavy spells is likely over Konkan & Goa, Coastal Karnataka, Kerala, remaining parts of Madhya Pradesh, West Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim. The IT City of India, Bengaluru have been witnessing on and off showers on Wednesday. Maximum & minimum temperatures very likely to be around 25 and 21 degree Celsius respectively on July 13. However, the humidity will be around 80 percent.

Delhi:

The wait for Delhi rains finally came to an end on Friday afternoon. Weather conditions changed drastically during the forenoon hours as rain-bearing clouds engulfed Delhi and adjoining areas. As per Skymet weather, these rains are expected to continue for at least the next four to five days. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 33 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 73 percent.

Hyderabad:

The state of Telangana has been receiving good rain and thundershowers since the last many days. As per Skymet weather, fthe intensity of showers over Telangana and Andhra Pradesh would reduce considerably, however, scattered showers cannot be ruled out thereafter also. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature would be recorded around 29 degree Celsius and humidity around 80 percent.

Mumbai:

Mumbai rains had wreaked havoc over the commercial capital of the country with back to back hefty showers for four consecutive days. According to weathermen, Mumbaikars are likely to see a rainy weekend yet again, which has been the case since a long time. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 28 degree Celsius and humidity around 86 percent.