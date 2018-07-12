Weather forecast for July 13: Mumbai rains to pick pace again by July 14

New Delhi, July 12: The second surge of monsoon rain is expected to take place across northern and western India this week. Here is the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad and Mumbai for July 13.

Bengaluru:

As per Skymet weather, the offshore trough running from Coastal Karnataka to Kerala would give moderate rains with one or two heavy spells over South Konkan & Goa, Coastal Karnataka, and Kerala. The IT City of India, Bengaluru have been witnessing on and off showers on Wednesday. Maximum & minimum temperatures very likely to be around 25 and 21 degree Celsius respectively on July 13. However, the humidity will be around 80 percent.

Delhi:

New Delhi will have an uptick in rainfall starting Wednesday with daily downpours across the National Capital Region (NCR) each day into this weekend. In advance of the rain, temperatures soared across New Delhi and the NCR from Sunday into Tuesday. The increase in rainfall will cause temperatures to lower across the NCR the next several days; however, high humidity will still result in uncomfortable heat. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 32 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 78 percent.

Hyderabad:

As per Skymet weather, few good spells are also expected over Telangana and Coastal Andhra Pradesh with subdued activity over Tamil Nadu and Rayalaseema. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature would be recorded around 28 degree Celsius and humidity around 81 percent.

Mumbai:

Mumbai rains finally took a break on Wednesday. Apart from light rain. According to weathermen, after taking a short break, heavy Mumbai rains will be back again by July 14. Weather models are indicating that the rains are likely to pick pace again and can expect moderate to heavy rains to lash city again on July 14 and 15. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 28 degree Celsius and humidity around 81 percent.

Chennai:

As predicted by Skymet Weather, Chennai received few spells of rain in the last 24 hours. In fact, the adjoining regions have also recorded some spells of rain. However, these rains failed to bring any relief from the warm and sultry weather. As the Monsoon rains occurred during night hours, therefore it did not affect the day temperatures.