Weather forecast for July 11: Mumbai rains likely to reduce after 24 hours

New Delhi, July 10: Here is the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, Chennai and Mumbai for July 11.

Bengaluru:

As per Skymet weather, Light to moderate rains with isolated heavy spells are likely to occur over remaining parts of Madhya Pradesh, Coastal Karnataka, Kerala, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam and Arunachal Pradesh. Maximum & minimum temperatures very likely to be around 27 and 21 degree Celsius respectively on July 11. However, the humidity will be around 76 percent.

Delhi:

Delhi and its neighboring regions of Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, and Ghaziabad have been battling the warm and sultry weather. As per Skymet weather, these weather features are anticipated to intensify rains over the northwestern plains inclusive of Delhi-NCR around July 11 or 12. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 37 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 62 percent.

Hyderabad:

Hyderabad city would witness rain or thundershowers would occur towards afternoon or evening. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature would be recorded around 30 degree Celsius and humidity around 71 percent.

Mumbai:

Heavy Mumbai rains continued to the lash the maximum city for the third consecutive day. As predicted by Skymet Weather, these rains can be attributed to the cyclonic circulation which has been persisting over South Gujarat and North Konkan region. This system has also kept the off-shore trough along the West Coast active. Rains might reduce slightly after the next 24 hours but moderate showers with some heavy spells will continue. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 28 degree Celsius and humidity around 86 percent.

Chennai:

Some parts of the state of Tamil Nadu recorded Light rains during the last 24 hours. As per Skymet weather, Chennai will remain partly cloudy to cloudy with chances of very light rains in some pockets of the city. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 35 degree Celsius and humidity around 52 per cent.