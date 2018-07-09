Weather forecast for July 10: Mumbai rains likely to continue for next 24 to 48 hours

New Delhi, July 9: Here is the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad and Mumbai for July 10.

Bengaluru:

As per Skymet weather, Coastal Karnataka, Kerala, South Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland will witness moderate to heavy showers. Maximum & minimum temperatures very likely to be around 26 and 21 degree Celsius respectively on July 8. However, the humidity will be around 77 per cent.

Delhi:

Delhiites can hope for some respite from hot and humid conditions with the weather department forecasting a "generally cloudy" sky with a possibility of "thundery development" towards the evening. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 37 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 60 per cent.

Hyderabad:

With the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting heavy rainfall due to the low-pressure area over northwest Bay of Bengal and the neighbourhood associated upper air cyclonic circulation, heavy downpours are expected across various parts of the state for the next three days. Dark clouds covered large parts of Hyderabad on Sunday as well as several parts of the city witnessed mild rainfall. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature would be recorded around 31 degree Celsius and humidity around 71 per cent.

Mumbai:

Mumbai rains have been playing hide and seek for quite a long time with some days seeing intense rainfall activities while the others only settling with light showers. As predicted by Skymet Weather, heavy rains continued to lash Mumbai and nearby areas. Rains of moderate to the heavy intensity with few extremely heavy rains are likely to lash Mumbai for the next 24 to 48 hours. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 28 degree Celsius and humidity around 87 per cent.

