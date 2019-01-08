Weather forecast for Jan 9: For now, cold wave eases its grip across North India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Jan 8: Cold Wave is prevailing all over the Indian Subcontinent. Cold and dry weather conditions are being observed in South India as well. However, the cold wave conditions bid adieu for now. Here is the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Bhubaneswar on January 9.

Bengaluru:

Cold weather with a minimum temperature of 12 degrees Celsius was recorded in Bengaluru, with fog affecting flights. Cold waves from the northern part of the country towards the south have brought down the temperatures in the city. The city almost hit a decadal low when it came to minimum temperature recorded for the city in January. According to Skymet weather, minimum temperatures Bengaluru are expected to be around 12 degree Celcius during next 24 hours, but will once again start increasing from January 11 onward due to reversal of winds from northeast to southeast directions.

Delhi:

December suddenly becomes cold in the latter half, as chilly north-westerly winds from the Himalayas begin sweeping the Northern Plains. In 2013, continuous spell of Cold Days was from January 1-9 and the lowest maximum temperature was 9.8°C, recorded on January 3. In 2011, continuous spell of Cold Days was from January 3-11 and the lowest maximum temperature being recorded at 11°C on January 10. As predicted by Skymet weather, Cold Day condition is favourable in the coming week as well, which means by mid of January also Cold Day conditions isn't expected to happen anytime soon.

Mumbai:

The state of Maharashtra was reeling under Cold Wave conditions from December 28 to January 1 due to extremely low temperatures. As per Skymet weather, the state of Maharashtra will continue witnessing on and off rise and fall in temperatures.

Hyderabad:

The temperatures of Telangana dropped by three to four degrees in last two days. As per Skymet weather, due to fall in temperatures, parts of West Uttar Pradesh, Odisha and Telangana are witnessing Cold Wave conditions. Minimums are below normal by three to four degrees over many places. The marginal drop in temperature is expected to continue for another two days over the Northwest Plains and for almost three days over eastern states of the country, Maharashtra and Telangana.

Bhubaneswar:

The coastal districts of Odisha being in proximity to sea, hardly experience any winter chill as minimums do not fall beyond 15℃. However, the weather across coastal stations of Odisha and that over interior parts of Odisha remains poles apart. As per Skymet weather, temperatures to remain stable for next two to three days. Thereafter, January 11 onward, rise in minimums will occur at a faster pace and these will increase by 2℃ to 3℃.