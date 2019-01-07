Weather forecast for Jan 8: As Cyclone Pabuk nears, heavy rains in Andaman and Nicobar islands

New Delhi, Jan 7: Cold Wave is prevailing all over the Indian Subcontinent. Cold and dry weather conditions are being observed in South India as well. Here is the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Jaipur, Munnar and Andaman and Nicobar on January 8.

Bengaluru:

One Indigo flight from Delhi to Bengaluru was diverted and the departures of 41 flights were delayed due to conditions of fog early on Monday morning at the Bengaluru International Airport. Bad weather in Bengaluru forced at least three flights to be diverted to Chennai on Sunday morning. The city almost hit a decadal low when it came to minimum temperature recorded for the city in January. According to Skymet weather, minimum temperatures of Telangana and North Interior Karnataka are expected to fall by 2℃ to 4℃ during next 48 hours, but will once again start increasing from January 11 onward due to reversal of winds from northeast to southeast directions.

Delhi:

Delhi rains made an appearance after a long time, in fact, it was the first spell of good winter rains which resulted in reducing the persisting pollution levels over Delhi-NCR. As predicted by Skymet weather, dense fog to continue for coming 24- 48 hours during morning hours over the region. The sky conditions will be clear.

Jaipur:

Several parts of Rajasthan witnessed cold wave to severe cold wave conditions between December 18 and 30. However, since then the minimum temperatures were on a rise and cold wave abated almost entire Rajasthan by January. As predicted by Skymet weather, cold weather will continue over the states till January 10. Thereafter there will be relief from the ongoing cold morning and nights.

Andaman and Nicobar:

The cyclonic storm Pabuk is hanging in the Andaman Sea and its adjoining region since the last three to four days. Earlier this same system was named Usman when it majorly effected the Philippines region. As per Skymet weather, moderate rains to continue over parts of Andaman and Nicobar Islands for another 24 to 36 hours.

Munnar:

Munnar in Kerala is perhaps the most visited tourist spot which sees tourists flocking all throughout the year. It's a town and hill station located in the Idukki district of Kerala. Munnar's climate is classified as 'warm and temperate'. It is a rare event when temperatures are recorded below the zero-degree mark.