Weather forecast for Jan 7: Winter rains to continue over Delhi-NCR

India

New Delhi, Jan 6: Here is the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Chennai and Mumbai on January 7.

Bengaluru:

Bad weather in Bengaluru forced at least three flights to be diverted to Chennai on Sunday morning. The city almost hit a decadal low when it came to minimum temperature recorded for the city in January. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the lowest minimum temperature for Bengaluru city for the month of January was recorded at 12 degrees Celsius in 2012. The reason why Bengaluru is experiencing colder nights is because the cold waves from the northern part of the country towards the south have brought down the temperature in the city and is likely to continue for another week.

Delhi:

As predicted by Skymet weather, during the last 24 hours, light rain occurred over many parts of Delhi-NCR region. According to Skymet Weather, eather systems are moving in east/northeast direction, spell of light rain and thundershower will continue during the next three to four hours over Delhi and its nearby areas of Gurugram, Noida, Faridabad and Ghaziabad. However, due to the presence of high moisture and decreasing temperatures, most parts of Delhi will observe dense fog during the morning hours on January 7.

Chennai:

Since the last 24 hours, in the presence of easterly/northeasterly winds, dry dry and warm weather is continuing over the entire state of Tamil Nadu including the capital city Chennai. In fact, during the last few days, sky also remained partly cloudy over the state. As per Skymet weather, light rains likely over isolated places of Tamil Nadu such as Nagapattinam, Karaikal and Cuddalore during next 24 hours. Thereafter, weather across entire state will become dry. The sky condition is likely to be partly cloudy over Chennai with maximum and minimum temperatures settling around 30˚C and 21˚C respectively.

Mumbai:

The pollution levels have gone up in Mumbai. The reason for the same can be attributed to the formation of haze over the city. In the absence of strong winds, pollution levels tend to stretch for an elongated period. As per Skymet weather, for the coming five to six days, minimums are expected to rise marginally after some time span, therefore pollution levels will eventually drop.