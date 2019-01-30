  • search
    Weather forecast for Jan 31: Chennai to witness dry weather until Feb 4

    New Delhi, Jan 30: Here is the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Kashmir, Chennai, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on January 31.

    Bengaluru:

    The residents of Bengaluru witnessed partly cloudy and sunny weather on January 30. The reason for this weather can be attributed to the presence of a Cyclonic Circulation over Southeast Arabian sea off Karnataka and Kerala coast. However, as per Skymetweather, during the next 24 hours, cloudy weather is expected over the city.

    Delhi:

    Cold wave conditions continued in the national capital on Wednesday with the minimum temperature settling at 5.4 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's average. The maximum temperature was recorded at 19 degrees. As predicted by Skymet weather, tomorrow onward residents will have a reason to rejoice as these cold conditions will bid farewell to the region. Skies will be generally cloudy with slight possibility of very light rain and thundershowers towards night and morning. In the next 34 hours, pollution level will increase further over Delhi NCR and it is possible that one or two places may come under 'severe' category.

    Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand

    Several parts of North India have observed 100% more rainfall than usual. Not only has Jammu and Kashmir seen such rainfall but some parts of Uttarakhand have also been added in this list. As per Skymet weather, at present, one of the systems, is persisting over North Pakistan and its adjoining areas. The intensity of these activities will increase and rain as well as snowfall will pick up a good pace January 30 onward. During the next few days, the hills of North India may see intense weather activity due to which normal life may come to a standstill. Due to heavy snowfall, minimum temperatures me fall below zero degree at many places.

    Chennai:

    The formation of the Confluence zone along with the presence of the upper level Trough had resulted in light to moderate rain and thundershower at many places over interior and northern parts of Tamil Nadu in the last two days. In fact, many parts of Chennai have been experiencing light rain and drizzle since last two to three days. However, some systems may develop in the near future which might give another spell of light rain over the state of Tamil Nadu around February 4 and 5, but chances of heavy rains are completely ruled out during that time for the region.

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 30, 2019, 17:35 [IST]
