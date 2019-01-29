Weather forecast for Jan 30: Cold wave to abate soon but moderate rain likely in Delhi

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Jan 29: Here is the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on January 30.

Bengaluru:

The residents of Bengaluru witnessed partly cloudy and sunny weather on January 29. The reason for these rains can be attributed to the presence of an upper air trough which is extending from the state of Bihar to Karnataka across Jharkhand. However, as per Skymetweather, during the next 24 hours, scattered rains are expected over northeastern states and isolated over Tamil Nadu and South interior Karnataka.

Delhi:

Many places in the recent past have even touched the zero-degree mark. The residents of Delhi-NCR saw both day and night temperatures sinking 3 to 4 degree Celsius below the normal. As predicted by Skymet weather, starting tomorrow onward residents will have a reason to rejoice as these cold conditions will bid farewell to the region for at least some time as meteorologists at Skymet have forecast the formation of a fresh Western Disturbance over Hills by January 30. This system will bring in rains over Northern cities such as Jammu, Kathua, Hoshiarpur. At other places clouding will take place. As National capital Delhi is on the fringe of the effect, it might not receive rains.

Ahmedabad:

Generally, the state of Gujarat observes mild winters. As per Skymet weather, Cold Wave conditions are still prevailing over many parts of Gujarat and minimums are below normal by 3℃ to 5℃ over many places. At present, relatively warmer and humid southwesterly winds from Arabian sea will commence leading to an increase in temperatures over the state. These winds will lead to a marginal increase in temperature thereby abating Cold Wave conditions from the entire state by January 31. However, we expect winter chill to persist for another 48 hours.

Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand

All the three hilly states i.e. Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh as well as Uttarakhand started on a poor note in terms of winter rain and snowfall this season. As per Skymet weather, at present, one of the systems, is persisting over North Pakistan and its adjoining areas. This system will start giving activity January 29 evening onward. Gradually, intensity of these activities will increase and rain as well as snowfall will pick up a good pace January 30 onward.