Weather forecast for Jan 29: More rains to continue in Hyderabad in next 24 hours

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Jan 28: Here is the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Kolkata and Hyderabad on January 29.

Bengaluru:

The residents of Bengaluru would witness partly cloudy weather or some rainfall activity on January 29. The reason for these rains can be attributed to the presence of an upper air trough which is extending from the state of Bihar to Karnataka across Jharkhand. Simultaneously, an active Western Disturbance is moving across the Tibet region.

Delhi:

The residents of Delhi-NCR observed dry weather in the last 48 hours. The sky conditions remained mainly clear. As predicted by Skymet weather, a feeble Western Disturbance as an upper air Cyclonic Circulation is moving across northern parts of Jammu & Kashmir. Due to this system, sky conditions will become mainly clear and remain the same until tomorrow, i.e on January 29. In addition to this, pollution will once again shoot up and come under 'very poor' category during early morning and evening hours. However, due to presence of cold winds during the day, pollution level will slightly improve and come under 'moderate' category.

Kolkata:

During the last 24 hours, dry weather conditions prevailed over most parts of the Southern and Gangetic West Bengal. As predicted by Skymet weather, shallow to moderate fog was observed in Sub-Himalayan West Bengal during the last 24 hours. Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and isolated places over Gangetic West Bengal will witness light spells of rain and thundershower. After 24 hours, however, dry and cold winds will start blowing over the state. This will lead to a fall of temperatures over the state by about 2 to 3 degrees. Meanwhile, sky conditions will remain mainly clear.

Hyderabad:

Hyderabad and most parts of Telangana have been witnessing prolonged spell of rainfall and thunderstorm for the last many days. These moderate to heavy showers were also accompanied with hailstorm and strong winds. As per Skymet weather, the ongoing rainy spell is likely to continue for another 24 hours, mostly on Monday but on reducing note. These unseasonal rains were attributed to the north-south trough running from North Chhattisgarh to Karnataka across Telangana. The trough is now shifting to east towards Andhra Pradesh but would be still be able to give light to moderate rains for the next 24 hours.