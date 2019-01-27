Weather forecast for Jan 28: Rain to continue in Hyderabad for next 24 hours

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Jan 27: Here is the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Bhubaneswar and Hyderabad on January 28.

Bengaluru:

With a Cyclonic Circulation over Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh region altogether in association with an upper air trough which is extending from Bihar till Karnataka, cloudy weather have been observed with gusty winds at scattered places over Bengaluru. As predicted by Google weather, Bengaluru will be the one seeing partly cloudy or some rainfall activity in the next 24 hours.

Delhi:

The last 48 hours observed dry weather for entire Delhi NCR region. The sky conditions remained mainly clear and no hindrance was observed in Republic Day celebrations. As predicted by Skymet weather, a feeble Western Disturbance as an upper air Cyclonic Circulation is moving across northern parts of Jammu & Kashmir. Due to this system, some patchy clouds may continue during the next 24 hours. Thereafter, sky conditions will become mainly clear and remain the same until January 29.

Bhubaneswar:

In wake of the Cyclonic Circulation over Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh region altogether in association with an upper air trough which is extending from Bihar till Karnataka across Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand regions, the last 24 hours have observed light rain and thundershower activities with gusty winds at scattered places over Odisha and Chhattisgarh. As predicted by Skymet weather, southern parts of Chhattisgarh as well as eastern and southern parts of Odisha such as Jagdalpur ,Dantewada, Durg, Raipur, Angual, Bhawanipatna, Koraput, Bhubaneswar, Ganjam, Phulbani and Sambalpur will continue to witness spell of light rain and thundershower for next 24 to 36 hours.

Hyderabad:

Last 48 hours have been observing light to moderate rain and thundershower activities with strong winds at many places of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana including capital city of Hyderabad. According to weathermen, warm and moist winds from Bay of Bengal are blowing over the states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. These systems are expected to weaken and move in east directions in the next 24 hours. After 24 hours, once the system moves away, rain intensity will decrease over Telangana, but light rain will continue over Andhra Pradesh for another 48 hours.