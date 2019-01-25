Weather forecast for Jan 26: Heavy rains likely in Hyderabad

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Jan 25: Here is the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Lucknow and Hyderabad on January 26.

Bengaluru:

Rain in South India has remained on the sidelines ever since Northeast Monsoon bid adieu. In fact, the states of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala and Telangana have not seen much rains with some of the cities remaining practically dry for the longest time. As predicted by Skymet weather, major cities of Bengaluru, Chennai, as well as Hyderabad will be the ones seeing some rainfall activity. Along with this, Puducherry may also be seeing some rainfall activity in the same time frame.

Delhi:

On January 19, an anti-cyclone was marked over Northeast Rajasthan and adjoining parts of Delhi in the lower level. As predicted by Skymet weather, during the next 24 hours, clouding over the region will be increasing continuously, due to which slight decrease in day temperatures cannot be ruled out. But night temperatures are expected to increase significantly. From January 21 evening, spell of rain and thundershower with strong winds is likely to affect over Delhi and its adjoining areas such as Gurugram, Noida, Faridabad and Ghaziabad.

Lucknow:

The rainy spell has tightened its grip over Uttar Pradesh. At present, intense clouding can be seen over parts of the state, particularly Lucknow, Kanpur, Hardoi, Bahraich, Barabanki, and Gonda. As predicted by Skymet weather, rains would be now reducing significantly over most parts of the state, barring isolated pockets of southern and southeast districts may receive light rains with one or two moderate showers.

Hyderabad:

It's been more than a month now that the weather over Andhra Pradesh and Telangana is dry with no signs of rain. Minimums over these states were significantly below normal until January 21. According to weathermen, moderate to heavy rains are likely to lash many parts of Telangana during the next 24 hours. These showers would be accompanied with strong winds and hailstorm.