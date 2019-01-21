Weather forecast for Jan 22: Light rain to continue in Delhi-NCR

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Jan 21: Here is the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Lucknow and Hyderabad on January 22.

Bengaluru:

Bengaluru residents will experience partly cloudy weather on January 21. Minimums over most places of Bengaluru will be below normal by 13˚C to 14˚C. As predicted by Skymet weather, in next 24 hours, Light rain at some places may occur over rest Rajasthan, North Madhya Pradesh, Central Uttar Pradesh, Saurashtra and Kutch region as well as South Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

Delhi:

As expected, rain and thundershowers have started lashing several parts of Delhi NCR, particularly southern parts of the state. As predicted by Skymet weather, in the coming three to four days starting from today, light to moderate rain and thundershower activities are likely to affect the Delhi-NCR region. Along with this, hailstorm activity over isolated parts of the city cannot be ruled out. Meanwhile, due to the occurrence of rains, fog will not make appearance.

Lucknow:

The state of Uttar Pradesh is all set to witness light to moderate rains in the wake of current Western Disturbance over North Pakistan and adjoining Jammu and Kashmir with its induced Cyclonic Circulation over Central Pakistan and adjoining North Rajasthan and West Punjab. As predicted by Skymet weather, January 24 onward, rains will be on a receding note but then around January 25 and 26, rains would once again pick up pace and will give more rains over East Uttar Pradesh. -

Hyderabad:

Most parts of Telangana had been seeing below normal minimums for the past couple of days or so. Moreover, Ramagundam saw its minimum today at 11.4 degrees Celsius, which is below normal by six degrees. Therefore, isolated pockets of Telangana are even reeling under Cold Wave conditions. As predicted by Skymet Weather, Between January 25 and 27, scattered rains and thundershower activities are expected with chances of hailstorm in parts of Telangana including Hyderabad, Nizamabad, Ramagundam etc.