  • search
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now  
Your evening news brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Weather forecast for Jan 22: Light rain to continue in Delhi-NCR

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 21: Here is the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Lucknow and Hyderabad on January 22.

    Weather forecast for Jan 22: Light rain to continue in Delhi-NCR

    Bengaluru:
    Bengaluru residents will experience partly cloudy weather on January 21. Minimums over most places of Bengaluru will be below normal by 13˚C to 14˚C. As predicted by Skymet weather, in next 24 hours, Light rain at some places may occur over rest Rajasthan, North Madhya Pradesh, Central Uttar Pradesh, Saurashtra and Kutch region as well as South Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

    Delhi:
    As expected, rain and thundershowers have started lashing several parts of Delhi NCR, particularly southern parts of the state. As predicted by Skymet weather, in the coming three to four days starting from today, light to moderate rain and thundershower activities are likely to affect the Delhi-NCR region. Along with this, hailstorm activity over isolated parts of the city cannot be ruled out. Meanwhile, due to the occurrence of rains, fog will not make appearance.

    Lucknow:
    The state of Uttar Pradesh is all set to witness light to moderate rains in the wake of current Western Disturbance over North Pakistan and adjoining Jammu and Kashmir with its induced Cyclonic Circulation over Central Pakistan and adjoining North Rajasthan and West Punjab. As predicted by Skymet weather, January 24 onward, rains will be on a receding note but then around January 25 and 26, rains would once again pick up pace and will give more rains over East Uttar Pradesh. -

    Hyderabad:
    Most parts of Telangana had been seeing below normal minimums for the past couple of days or so. Moreover, Ramagundam saw its minimum today at 11.4 degrees Celsius, which is below normal by six degrees. Therefore, isolated pockets of Telangana are even reeling under Cold Wave conditions. As predicted by Skymet Weather, Between January 25 and 27, scattered rains and thundershower activities are expected with chances of hailstorm in parts of Telangana including Hyderabad, Nizamabad, Ramagundam etc.

    Read more about:

    weather forecast delhi

    Story first published: Monday, January 21, 2019, 18:39 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 21, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue