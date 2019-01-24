Weather forecast for Jan 21: Scattered rains likely in Bengaluru

New Delhi, Jan 20: Here is the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Bhopal, Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on January 21.

Bengaluru:

Interior parts of Karnataka, northern regions are particularly seeing very cool nights. Now, dry weather will continue for another two to three days. As predicted by Skymet weather, due to the formation of a confluence zone from the central parts of the country to Karnataka, scattered rains are expected to occur over many parts of Interior Karnataka on January 26 and 27. Weather will once again start clearing up by January 28, however, Coastal Karnataka will throughout remain dry and warm.

Delhi:

Small patches of thunderclouds can be seen travelling towards Delhi-NCR. In wake of this, sky has already become cloudy across most parts of the city including adjoining areas of Gurugram, Noida and Faridabad. According to Skymet Weather, probability of rains would now start decreasing but we can see an isolated spell on Friday morning. In fact, we are not expecting any spell, but any local development might happen till January 26. Thereafter, the weather would go completely dry.

Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand:

January is all set to end on a surplus note for the three hilly states, owing to the month long heavy spells of rain and snow. As predicted by Skymet Weather, the mid and higher reaches witness precipitation, both in the form of rain and snow in November. However, December and January are the peak months across all the heights. The weather activity continues up till the first half of February.

Mumbai:

This year, Mumbai has been performing quite well in terms of winters. In fact, January is that month when Mumbaikars actually wait for mercury to drop so that they can slay their winter outfits. As predicted by Skymet weather, winds to continue over the city until January 28, due to which minimums would settle in the similar range only. As a result, cool and pleasant nights will persist for the next three or four days. However, we expect day maximums to rise by couple of degrees in the coming days. But, this rise will not be significant enough so as to bring a major change in the weather and the city would continue with wintry conditions for at least some days.