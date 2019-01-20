Weather forecast for Jan 21: Rains likely in Delhi-NCR; minimums to rise further

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Jan 20: Here is the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Bhopal, Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on January 21.

Bengaluru:

Bengaluru residents will experience partly cloudy weather on January 21. Minimums over most places of Bengaluru will be below normal by 13˚C to 14˚C. As predicted by Skymet weather, in next 24 hours, Light rain at some places may occur over rest Rajasthan, North Madhya Pradesh, Central Uttar Pradesh, Saurashtra and Kutch region as well as South Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

Delhi:

On January 19, an anti-cyclone was marked over Northeast Rajasthan and adjoining parts of Delhi in the lower level. As predicted by Skymet weather, during the next 24 hours, clouding over the region will be increasing continuously, due to which slight decrease in day temperatures cannot be ruled out. But night temperatures are expected to increase significantly. From January 21 evening, spell of rain and thundershower with strong winds is likely to affect over Delhi and its adjoining areas such as Gurugram, Noida, Faridabad and Ghaziabad.

Bhopal:

In the absence of any significant weather system, Madhya Pradesh has been experiencing dry weather since last many days. As predicted by Skymet weather, cold and dry northwesterly air mass will convert into warm and humid southeasterly mass. Thus, increase of about 3℃ to 4℃ in both day and night temperatures will occur over Madhya Pradesh in the coming days.

Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand:

As predicted by Skymet Weather, in association with the active Western Disturbance and its induced cyclonic circulation approaching the Western Himalayas, during the last 24 hours, northern parts of Jammu and Kashmir experienced light rainfall activity in its valley regions. During the coming two to three days, heavy rain and snow is expected to lash the northern hills. In fact, rains will be seen increasing today night onwards over Jammu and Kashmir and in the next 18 to 24 hours, gradually over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand as well.