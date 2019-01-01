  • search
    Weather forecast for Jan 2: Rains, snow in Jammu and Kashmir likely

    New Delhi, Jan 1: Here are the weather forecast for New Delhi, Bengaluru, Jammu and Kashmir and North Indian states for January 2.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    Srinagar

    The weatherman has predicted rain and snow across Jammu and Kashmir state, warning the fresh western disturbances (WDs) on January 2 and 4 will lead to disruption in surface transport on major highways.

    A weather bulletin issued by local meteorological department today said a fresh western disturbance will most likely affect the state of Jammu and Kashmir from evening of January 1 to 2.

    Bengaluru

    Scattered light rains are likely over Andaman and Nicobar Islands, in wake of the trough passing across Andaman Sea. But weather over rest of South India will remain abbsolutely dry. In fact, with cld winds from north reaching Telangana and parts of Karnataka, we do not expect any relief from cold wave, according to Skymet.

    Bhubaneswar

    Severe cold wave conditions will continue to grip many parts of Odisha, while cold waveis likley over East Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand.

    Northeast India will observe dry and cold weather with moderate to dense fog in pockets of Assam, Meghalaya, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.

    New Delhi

    At present, a fresh Western Disturbance has approached the region of Western Himalayas. Moreover, cool and dry winds from northwest directions soon will get replaced by warm and humid southeasterly winds. As a result, speed of winds will decrease thereby turning pollution from 'poor and very poor' category into 'severe and very severe' category over many places.

    However, there is some possibility of scattered rains which may occur over Delhi-NCR around January 6. These rains would prove helpful in flushing out pollutants.

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 1, 2019, 22:14 [IST]
