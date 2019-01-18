  • search
    Weather forecast for Jan 19: Moderate rain, snowfall in J&K, Himachal Pradesh

    New Delhi, Jan 18: During the next 24 hours, scattered light to moderate rain and snow will commence over Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh from Friday afternoon onward.

    According to Skymet weather, the intensity of these activities will increase gradually. Weather of rest country will remain dry.

    Day temperatures will fall by 2℃ to 4℃ over many parts of Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh due to cloud cover and rain whereas in isolated pockets of northern plains due to persistence of fog. Pollution will remain under 'very poor to severe' category over Delhi NCR.

    An active Western Disturbance is all set to give widespread rain and snow by the later part of Sunday, i.e. January 20 onward. This weather system would induce a Cyclonic Circulation over Rajasthan.

    Story first published: Friday, January 18, 2019, 17:53 [IST]
