    Weather forecast for Jan 18: Rain likely in Delhi-NCR during the weekend

    New Delhi, Jan 17: Here is the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Bhopal, Kashmir and Himachal on January 18.

    Bengaluru:

    Bengaluru residents will experience partly cloudy weather on January 18. Minimums over most places of Bengaluru will be below normal by 13˚C to 14˚C. As predicted by Google weather, wind direction to change from northeast to southeast and minimums will increase by 1˚C to 2˚C, resulting in abatement of cold wave conditions. Meanwhile, Maximum temperatures very likely to be around 30 and 32 degree Celsius respectively. However, the humidity will be around 40 percent.

    Delhi:

    Delhi, has been experiencing dry and cold winters so far. The last spell of rain observed over the city was around January 6. However, since then i.e. from the past 10 days, dry and sunny days barring a few occasions are being observed over Delhi-NCR region. As predicted by Skymet weather, in coming days, cold and sunny days will prevail over the capital city. In fact, temperatures will also remain unchanged and below normal for the next 48 hours.

    Bhopal:

    Cold wave condition is a very common phenomenon during January for most parts of Madhya Pradesh. As predicted by Skymet weather, no major change in minimums for next 24 hours and these will continue to remain below normal over most places. Thereafter, there will be a gradual increase in minimums and mercury will show a rise by 2℃ to 3℃. This rise is expected around January 22 when Cold Wave condition will vacate the entire state completely.

    Jammu & Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh:

    As predicted by Skymet weather, during the next 24 hours, isolated light rain may occur over Jammu & Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh. Meanwhile, Minimums are expected to rise over most places of Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan Madhya Pradesh as well as over parts of Bihar and Jharkhand.

    Story first published: Thursday, January 17, 2019, 15:46 [IST]
