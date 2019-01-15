Weather forecast for Jan 16: Pollution to deteriorate in Delhi

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Jan 15: Here is the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and Prayagraj on January 16.

Bengaluru:

As the city celebrated year's first festival, Sankranti, minimums over most places of Bengaluru will be below normal by 12˚C to 13˚C. Bengaluru residents will experience sunny weather during the weekends. As predicted by Google weather, wind direction to change from northeast to southeast and minimums will increase by 3˚C to 4˚C, resulting in abatement of cold wave conditions. Meanwhile, Maximum temperatures very likely to be around 30 and 32 degree Celsius respectively. However, the humidity will be around 39 percent.

Delhi:

Delhi Pollution has been improving since the last two to three days. In fact, the pollution levels which were in very poor to sever category have now improved significantly and come under moderate to poor category. As predicted by Skymet weather, by tomorrow, pollution in Delhi-NCR is likely to deteriorate marginally, as the speed of winds will decrease. However, further by January 17 and 18, pollution will increase even more and come under poor to very poor category.

Mumbai:

'The city of dreams- Mumbai' is located at a distance of 844 km from Nagpur. Just like their distance, both the cities differ in their weather conditions too. As predicted by Skymet weather, in the coming days, a marginal change is expected. Minimums over Mumbai will decrease marginally. Further, the city will experience cool and comfortable nights.

Prayagraj Ardh Kumbh Mela 2019:

The pilgrimage of spirituality, devotion and sanctity 'Kumbh' is the largest gathering on earth with millions of devotees coming together to participate in the world of knowledge and eternity. Winters will remain at its peak in January and devotees will take the holy dips with chilliness in weather all around. These conditions will change in first ten days of February. Till second half of February, devotees will get the touch of warmth and by end of February hot weather will completely take over the region.