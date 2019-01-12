Weather forecast for Jan 13: Ahead of Sankranti, rains likely in Delhi, chillness in offing

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Jan 12: Here is the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Kashmir, Himachal, Uttarakhand and Hyderabad on January 13.

Bengaluru

As the city prepares for this year's first festival, Sankranti, minimums over most places of Bengaluru will be below normal by 13˚C to 14˚C. Bengaluru residents will experience sunny weather during the weekends. As predicted by Google weather, wind direction to change from northeast to southeast and minimums will increase by 2˚C to 4˚C, resulting in abatement of cold wave conditions. Meanwhile, Maximum temperatures very likely to be around 30 and 32 degree Celsius respectively. However, the humidity will be around 35 percent.

Delhi:

At present, the Western Disturbance is over East Jammu and Kashmir which is likely to move away during next 24 hours. Post this, another fresh Western Disturbance which is currently over Afghanistan and adjoining Pakistan is likely to affect the upper reaches of Jammu region by January 15. As predicted by Skymet weather, due to the prevalence of this weather system, the spell of light rain and thundershowers is expected over isolated pockets of Delhi, Aligarh, Mathura, Meerut and many regions of northwest Uttar Pradesh. However, rains will be for a very short period. Clouding may persist over the region, leading to fall in maximums and improvement in pollution levels for good 48 hours. The wind speed will be around 15-20 kmph.

Kashmir, Himachal And Uttarakhand

The hills of the North, i.e. Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand have been witnessing continuous spell of rain and snow since past few days. The reason for the same is the continuous passage of Western Disturbances after very short intervals. As predicted by Skymet weather, in the coming 24 hours, moderate rain and snow is likely to continue at many places over Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and some places of Uttarakhand. Similar conditions have been witnessed by the residents of these regions in the last 24 hours as well.

Hyderabad:

Western Disturbance over Jammu and Kashmir is moving away eastwards. Another fresh Western Disturbance is approaching the region and is currently lying over Afghanistan and adjoining Pakistan. As predicted by Skymet weather, in the coming 24 hours, Light rain is possible over Andhra Pradesh, East Tamil Nadu and Coastal Kerala.