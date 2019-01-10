Weather forecast for Jan 11: Heavy rains and snow likely in Kashmir

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Jan 10: Here is the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Chennai, Jaipur, Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand on January 11.

Bengaluru:

Minimums over most places of Bengaluru will be below normal by 13˚C to 12˚C. Bengaluru residents will experience partly cloudy weather on Friday. In fact, isolated pockets of North Interior Karnataka are also witnessing cold wave conditions such Hassan, which is at present 6 degrees below normal. As predicted by Skymet weather, wind direction to change from northeast to southeast and minimums will increase by 2˚C to 4˚C, resulting in abatement of cold wave conditions.

Delhi:

January is known as the coldest winter month for Delhi and its adjoining regions of Gurugram, Faridabad, Noida and Ghaziabad. The air quality in the national capital was recorded in the lower edge of 'very poor' category on Thursday. As predicted by Skymet weather, north-west winds are expected to continue for another 24 hours. Due to this system, the wind direction from north-west will again change and would start blowing from south-east by tomorrow afternoon or evening, i.e. January 10. Minimums will increase by two to three degrees between January 11 and 13 and might even touch double digits.

Chennai:

After the post-Monsoon season, Tamil Nadu has been battling dry weather conditions. According to weathermen, after the withdrawal of Northeast Monsoon in December, any system seldom forms in Indian Seas that could impact the weather over the state. Thus, rains remain on the lower side during these months. Going by the trend, January began on the dry note. The first week of the month remained practically dry and recorded 0 mm of rain from January 1-7. Further also, no rainfall in the coming week as well and there are bright chances that fortnight would end with 0 mm of rain.

Jaipur:

The weather of Rajasthan generally remains hot over the year with extreme temperatures during both Summer and Winter. This year, severe Winters over Rajasthan lasted only for one week between December 25 and January 1, which was exactly the time between Christmas and New Year. According to Skymet weather, rains will persist for the next 2-3 days and will be focused over extreme western and northwestern parts of the state. Minimum temperatures may increase further due to change in wind direction from northerly to southwesterly and southeasterly. Cold Wave conditions are not expected to make a comeback over Rajasthan anymore for the season.

Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand:

The hills of North India have had a blockbuster beginning of the year 2019 as far as weather conditions are concerned. A bumper series of rain and snow have been observed over Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand. As predicted by Skymet weather, a fresh Western Disturbance is expected to approach the Western Himalayas. This system will be an active one and is likely to affect mainly on January 11 and 12. In fact, scattered rain and snow will begin over Jammu and Kashmir. Thereafter, rain and snow will cover the states of Himachal Pradesh and parts of Uttarakhand will also start receiving rain and snowfall. Heavy snow and rain might result in some disruption to the normal lives of people. Along with this, higher reaches are also prone to the occurrences of avalanches. Weather will start to clear up Jan 13 onward.