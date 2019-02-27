  • search
    Weather forecast for February 28: More rains likely to continue in Kolkata in next 24 hours

    New Delhi, Feb 27: Let us have a look at weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Kolkata, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal and Uttarakhand on February 28.

    Weather forecast for February 28: More rains likely to continue in Kolkata in next 24 hours

    Bengaluru:

    Another trough is extending from North Jharkhand to Andhra Pradesh across Odisha and Telangana. As per Google weather, there is a low possibility of clouds throughtout the day which would pave way for good visibility. The maximums here would be touching the 33°C mark. The minimums will be somewhere between 20°C.

    Delhi:

    The national capital, Delhi and its neighbouring cities like Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad and Ghaziabad have been receiving on and off rain and thundershower activities since the last two days. According to Skymet Weather, Weather will start clearing up and by tomorrow we expect northwesterly cold winds to prevail over the region. In the wake of these winds, minimum temperatures of the region will also drop significantly during the next 48 hours. Another spell of rain and thundershowers is expected over Delhi-NCR between March 2 and 3.

    Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal and Uttarakhand

    After making a late start, winter rains and snow over the three hilly states of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand are currently in good shape. As per Skymet weather, another rainy spell with widespread rain and snow will commence over the northern hills from March 2.

    Kolkata:

    The city of Kolkata was witnessing very poor rains until last week, with the rain deficiency is exceeding 90%. As per Skymet weather, more rains of similar intensity are likely over the city in the next 24 hours. At present, a caution has been issued against heavy rains accompanied with lightening, thunderstorm and gusty winds. These rains will reduce tomorrow onward and the weather will clear up by March 1.

    Read more about:

    weather forecast kolkata rains

    Story first published: Wednesday, February 27, 2019, 17:02 [IST]
