Weather forecast for February 27: Rains to continue in Kolkata for the next 48 hours

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Feb 26: Let us have a look at weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Kolkata, Jamshedpur, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal and Uttarakhand on February 27.

Bengaluru:

An anti-cyclone is over North Bay of Bengal. As per Google weather, there is a no possibility of clouds throughtout the day which would pave way for good visibility. The maximums here would be touching the 33°C mark. The minimums will be somewhere between 20°C.

Delhi:

Delhi and its adjoining areas such as Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad and Ghaziabad witnessed short spells of intense rain and thundershower activities accompanied with strong winds and lightning strike in the last 24 hours. According to Skymet Weather, Skymet forecast, the weather is likely to remain the same today. Intermittent rain with thundershower is likely in Delhi and NCR during the afternoon and evening hours. There's high probability of rain in some pockets of the national capital region tomorrow as well. However, by the evening of February 27, the weather conditions over Delhi and its adjoining areas will start clearing up.

Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal and Uttarakhand

The hills of North India had seen a breather for some time after seeing intense activities in terms of rain, snow as well as avalanches followed by them. As per Skymet weather, Light to moderate rain and snow is expected over Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

Kolkata:

A fairly widespread rain and thundershowers have occurred over North Odisha and southern parts of Gangetic West Bengal, wherein the capital city Kolkata has recorded light to moderate rain and thundershowers during the last 24 hours. As per Skymet weather, the capital city of Kolkata is expected to receive light to moderate rain and thundershowers for two days.

Jamshedpur:

The eastern states of Bihar and Jharkhand have been witnessing rain and thundershowers since the last 24 hours. Weather activities were more over parts of Bihar as compared to Jharkhand. As per Skymet weather, during the coming two days same scenario to continue. Light to moderate rains with heavy spells in parts accompanied with guys winds and lightning strike are expected over most parts of Bihar along with isolated pockets of Jharkhand.