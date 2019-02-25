  • search
    Weather forecast for February 26: Rains to continue in Kolkata, Delhi

    New Delhi, Feb 25: Let us have a look at weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Kolkata, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal and Uttarakhand on February 26.

    People protect themselves against rains under umbrella during a sudden rainfall, in Kolkata.PTI Photo

    Bengaluru:

    The confluence zone is now running across North Odisha to East central Arabian Sea across Telangana, Chhattisgarh and Karnataka. As per Google weather, there is a possibility of lower clouds throughtout the day which would pave way for good visibility. The maximums here would be touching the 33°C mark. The minimums will be somewhere between 18°C.

    Delhi:

    Rain in Delhi has begun. In fact, eastern parts of the city have started to see some rains and rain belt will cover more areas of the national capital including the NCR region. According to Skymet Weather, rain intensity is expected to see an increase further tomorrow. Thereafter, cloud cover will increase continuously over the region.

    Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal and Uttarakhand

    The hills of North India had seen a breather for some time after seeing intense activities in terms of rain, snow as well as avalanches followed by them. As per Skymet weather, the hills of North India had seen a breather for some time after seeing intense activities in terms of rain, snow as well as avalanches followed by them.

    Kolkata:

    At present, a trough is extending from Rajasthan to Bihar, which will gradually move up to West Bengal. Therefore, rain and thundershowers to continue over Kolkata and many more parts of Gangetic West Bengal till February 27. As per Skymet weather, by February 28, the intensity of rain will reduce significantly and weather conditions over most parts of West Bengal will clear up. However, isolated rains may continue over Kolkata and its proximity.

    Story first published: Monday, February 25, 2019, 17:48 [IST]
