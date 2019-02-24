Weather forecast for February 25: After dry days, heavy rains likely in Kolkata

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Feb 23: Let us have a look at weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Kolkata, Jamshedpur, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal and Uttarakhand on February 25.

Bengaluru:

With an upper air Trough extending from this system up till North interior Karnataka in the lower levels, the garden city Bengaluru will witness partly cloudy weather. As per Google weather, there is a possibility of lower clouds throughtout the day which would pave way for good visibility. The maximums here would be touching the 34°C mark. The minimums will be somewhere between 16°C.

Delhi:

After the passage of Western Disturbance, icy cold northwesterly winds have been blowing over Delhi and its nearby areas such as Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad and Ghaziabad. According to Skymet Weather, dry weather will continue over Delhi and NCR area during the next 36 hours. Thereafter, cloud cover will increase continuously over the region. Moreover, with the approach of a Western Disturbance and its induced Cyclonic Circulation, we expect moderate spell of rain and thundershower along with gusty winds, February 26 onward. In case of pollution, it will start increasing gradually over the region and is expected to come under 'poor to very poor' category until the rain begins.

Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal and Uttarakhand

The states of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh as well as Uttarakhand are experiencing peak rains and snowfall activities. As per Skymet weather, during the next 24 hours, Light rain and snow may occur at some places over Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, while isolated places of Punjab, West Rajasthan, North Chhattisgarh, East Uttar Pradesh and Bihar will experience light rain and thundershower.

Kolkata:

The state of West Bengal has been observing dry weather conditions for a long time. The city of joy has not even received rainfall in single digit throughout February making it highly deficient. A shift in the confluence zone from the central parts to the northern areas of West Bengal will be the reason for the upcoming rains. As per Skymet weather, rains will be most intense on the days of February 25 and 27. Along with chances of moderate to heavy rainfall activities, the possibility of strong gusty winds as well as lightning strikes cannot be ruled out.

Jamshedpur:

Rains have mostly remained absent from both the states of Bihar as well as Jharkhand. However, rains are all set to make an appearance over the states of Bihar and Jharkhand starting today. Intensity of these rains is likely to witness an increase by tomorrow and remain on the higher side until February 27.