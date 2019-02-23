Weather forecast for February 24: Dry weather to continue in Delhi

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Feb 23: Let us have a look at weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Kolkata, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal and Uttarakhand on February 24.

Bengaluru:

A Confluence Zone can be marked from Coastal Karnataka till Vidarbha. Also, another Anti- Cyclone is over Telangana and adjoining Chhattisgarh. As per Google weather, no possibility of cloudy weather throughtout the day which would pave way for good visibility. The maximums here would be touching the 33°C mark. The minimums will be somewhere between 18°C.

Delhi:

After the passage of Western Disturbance, icy cold northwesterly winds have been blowing over Delhi and its nearby areas such as Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad and Ghaziabad. As predicted by Skymet Weather, isolated light rainfall activity is expected over Delhi-NCR around February 25 and on February 26, few moderate spells accompanied with hailstorm activity.

Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal and Uttarakhand

The states of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh as well as Uttarakhand are experiencing peak rains and snowfall activities. As per Skymet weather, during the next 24 hours, Isolated rain and snow may continue in parts of Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, North Jammu and Kashmir.

Kolkata:

At present, a confluence zone has formed over the central parts of the country, this zone is likely to extend further towards the eastern parts of the country i.e. towards North Bengal, which will extend up to Vidarbha region in Maharashtra. As per Skymet weather, a weathers activities will intensify tomorrow onwards, and the peak activities are likely on February 26 and 27.