Weather forecast for February 22: Delhi rains likely to take a backseat, temperatures to drop

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Feb 21: Let us have a look at weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Kolkata, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal and Uttarakhand on February 22.

Bengaluru:

Scattered light to moderate rain and thundershowers with isolated hailstorm are likely over North Punjab, North Haryana, foothills of Uttar Pradesh, Northeast Madhya Pradesh, North Chhattisgarh and adjoining parts of Southeast Uttar Pradesh. As per Google weather, clouds are a possibility throughtout the day which would pave way for good visibility. The maximums here would be touching the 32°C mark. The minimums will be somewhere between 18°C.

Delhi:

Delhi rains have been making their presence felt for some time now. February as it is has been a rainier month than usual.With rains taking a backseat, wind pattern will also undergo a change and strong southeasterly winds will begin to blow over the region. Moreover, clear sky with relatively warmer winds will lead to a marginal increase in the day temperatures. As predicted by Skymet Weather, after 24 hours, winds will once again change direction and blow as north-westerlies, thereby leading to a drop in day and night temperatures by close to 3℃.

Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal and Uttarakhand

The states of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh as well as Uttarakhand are experiencing peak rains and snowfall activities. As per Skymet weather, by February 22, these weather activities will decrease over all the three hilly states. However, the weather will not become completely dry as the remnants of this system along with an increase in moisture content will induce rain and thundershower activities at isolated places.

Kolkata:

The eastern states of the country comprising of Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal is all set to witness a prolonged spell for four days from February 25 onward. As per Skymet weather, a fresh Western Disturbance would start affecting the hills from February 24 and its induced cyclonic circulation will be affecting from February 25.