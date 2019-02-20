Weather forecast for February 21: Rain, thunderstorm to continue in Delhi in the next 24 hours

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Feb 20: Let us have a look at weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Chennai, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal and Uttarakhand on February 21.

Bengaluru:

A cyclonic circulation is seen over North Karnataka and adjoining coastal regions.Also, Another Cyclonic Circulation is in the lower levels over East Assam and in South India a Cyclonic Circulation is over South Andhra Pradesh. As per Google weather, Lower clouds are a possibility throughtout the day which would pave way for good visibility. The maximums here would be touching the 32°C mark. The minimums will be somewhere between 17°C.

Delhi:

As predicted by Skymet Weather, since February 19 night, Delhi and its adjoining regions such as Noida, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad and Ghaziabad have been experiencing cloudy to overcast sky conditions. These rains have been attributed to the active Western Disturbance that lies over North Pakistan and adjoining Jammu and Kashmir, along with its induced cyclonic circulation over North Rajasthan adjoining Punjab region. According to Skymet Weather, Few spells of rain and thundershowers with strong gusty winds and isolated hailstorm activity will continue over during next 48 hours.

Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal and Uttarakhand

As had been reiterated by Skymet Weather, the hills of North India have once again started witnessing rain and snow since the last 24 hours. As per Skymet weather, next 24 hours would be very crucial, with heavy to very heavy rains would be witnessed at a few places and heavy in many areas.

Chennai:

A trough is running from South Madhya Maharashtra to Southeast Arabian Sea across this circulation. As per Skymet weather, during the next 24 hours, light rain and thundershowers may occur over some parts of Northeast India, Vidarbha, Marathwada and Tamil Nadu.