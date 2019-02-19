Weather forecast for February 20: Delhi rains to intensify in next 24 hours

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Feb 20: Let us have a look at the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal and Uttarakhand on February 20.

Bengaluru:

A trough is extending from this system up till Comorin area across South Interior Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. Also, Another Cyclonic Circulation is in the lower levels over East Assam and in South India a Cyclonic Circulation is over South Andhra Pradesh. As per Google weather, Lower clouds are a possibility throughtout the day which would pave way for good visibility. The maximums here would be touching the 32°C mark. The minimums will be somewhere between 19°C.

Delhi:

Many parts of Delhi and its adjoining areas such as Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad and Faridabad experienced rain and thundershower activities. In fact, one or two places even reported intense short spells of rain and thundershowers. These rains were the results of an active Western Disturbance over Jammu and Kashmir. According to Skymet Weather, many parts of Delhi and NCR area will receive light to moderate rain and thundershower activities. These on and off rains will continue lashing the region until February 22.

Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal and Uttarakhand

The hills of North India have been witnessing rain and snow on a continuous basis. The last 24 hours have also seen intense rain and snow activities over the hilly regions. The present Western Disturbance is moving away and a fresh Western Disturbance is over northern parts of Pakistan which will start giving light to moderate rain and snow by tomorrow. As per Skymet weather, Gradually, rainfall and snow spread along with intensity will increase and intense weather will cover most parts of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand by the evening hours of February 20. There is likely to be heavy snowfall on February 21. Thereafter, these systems will move eastwards.

Hyderabad

Hyderabad is following the footsteps of national capital, Delhi. As per Skymet weather, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) generated the Air Quality Index (AQI) bulletin which mentioned that the air quality of Hyderabad has been recorded worse than that of Chennai, Thiruvananthapuram, Tirupati and Rajamahendravaram. Meanwhile, during the next 24 hours, light rains with one or two moderate spells can be seen over West and northwest Rajasthan, Assam and Meghalaya. Isolated rains and thundershower activities can be seen over Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.