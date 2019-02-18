Weather forecast for February 19: Delhi rains to make a comeback, likely to stay for a week

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Feb 18: Let us have a look at weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Bhopal, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal and Uttarakhand on February 19.

Bengaluru:

A fresh Western Disturbance is over North Pakistan and adjoining Jammu and Kashmir. Its induced Cyclonic Circulation is over Central Pakistan. Also, another Cyclonic Circulation is over Telangana in the lower levels. As per Google weather, Lower clouds are a possibility during early morning hours which would pave way for good visibility. The maximums here would be touching the 32°C mark. Evenings would be pleasant. The minimums will be somewhere between 21°C.

Also, isolated light rain might occur over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Interior Tamil Nadu.

Delhi:

Delhi rains are set to make a comeback and that too with a bang. In wake of moderate winds from the northwest directions, pollution has decreased over Delhi and its adjoining areas such as Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad and Faridabad. According to Skymet Weather, rains of varying intensity is expected from February 18 to February 22 across the national capital and adjoining areas of Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad and Faridabad. Delhi pollution will once again increase at an alarming rate and most places of Delhi and NCR area are expected to come under 'poor to very poor' category, after 24 to 48 hours.

Also Read | Weather forecast for February 18: Rain likely in Delhi, to continue for another 24 hours

Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal and Uttarakhand

Rain and snow have once again commenced over the hills of North India i.e. Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. As per Skymet weather, heavy rain and snow to lash the Western Himalayas. In fact, by today night the intensity and spread of weather activities is likely to increase over the hills of North India.

Chennai:

This winter season, the weather of Tamil Nadu including Chennai remained almost dry with only isolated weather activities over the interior parts. Therefore, at present the entire state of Tamil Nadu is rain deficient by 83%. As per Skymet weather, light rainfall activity at few places over the southern and coastal districts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry during the next 24 hours.