Weather forecast for February 18: Rain likely in Delhi, to continue for another 24 hours

New Delhi, Feb 16: Let us now have a look at weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Bhopal, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal and Uttarakhand on February 17.

Bengaluru:

The Western Disturbance as an upper air trough lies over northern parts of Pakistan and adjoining parts of Jammu and Kashmir. An upper air trough is extending from Gulf of Mannar to Telangana across Interior Tamil Nadu and Rayalaseema. As per Google weather, Lower clouds are a possibility during early morning hours which would pave way for good visibility. The maximums here would be touching the 33°C mark. Evenings would be pleasant. The minimums will be somewhere between 18°C.

Delhi:

After a widespread rainy spell, since the last 48 hours, dry weather conditions are prevailing over Delhi and its nearby areas such as Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad and Ghaziabad. According to Skymet Weather, during the next 24 to 36 hours, mainly dry weather with shallow fog during early morning hours will prevail over Delhi and its nearby areas such as Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad and Ghaziabad.

Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal and Uttarakhand

After giving scattered rains over West Bengal and parts of Odisha, the weather system has now moved away northeastwards. But a fresh Western Disturbance is now approaching the Western Himalayas. As per Skymet weather, scattered light rains to commence over many parts of Jammu and Kashmir by today evening and thereafter the intensity will increase. Snowfall will also start over parts of Jammu and Kashmir. By February 18, parts of Himachal Pradesh and isolated pockets of Uttarakhand may also start receiving rain and snow activities.

Lucknow:

During the last 24 hours, mostly dry weather has prevailed over the state of Uttar Pradesh. However, due to the moving of a Western Disturbance across higher latitudes, isolated light rain activities have occurred over northern parts of Uttar Pradesh. As per Skymet weather, dry weather conditions will continue during next 24 to 36 hours. Thereafter, light rain and thundershower will occur at some places of West Uttar Pradesh.