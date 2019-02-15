Weather forecast for February 16: Sunny weather likely in Delhi, Bengaluru

Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Feb 15: Let us now have a look at weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Bhopal, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal and Uttarakhand on February 16.

Bengaluru:

a north-south trough is extending from East Bihar up till Andhra Pradesh. During the last 24 hours, sunny weather to partly cloudy weather conditions were observed over the IT hub of our country. As per Google weather, Lower clouds are a possibility during early morning hours which would pave way for good visibility. The maximums here would be touching the 32°C mark. Evenings would be pleasant with little chill in the air. The minimums will be somewhere between 29°C.

Delhi:

The national capital Delhi along with its neighbouring states have been witnessing extended winter this season. On the day of Valentine, February 14, Delhi-NCR witnessed scattered rain and thundershower activities. The wet spell was of short duration which did very little in pulling down pollution levels. According to Skymet Weather, the pollution levels would be going up and settling somewhere between poor to very poor in the coming 24-48 hours. However, rainfall will take a backseat tomorrow and weather will remain dry for another day or two. During that time, sunny days may appear with a little bit of clouding.

Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal and Uttarakhand

Light to moderate rain with few heavy spells of snow is being observed in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. However, the intensity will start reducing by the night of February 15. As per Skymet weather, during the next 24 hours, scattered light rain and snow will be seen over Jammu and Kashmir. Light to moderate rain with one or two heavy spells is a possibility over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

Bhopal:

Bhopal has been witnessing unseasonal rains and thundershowers. These showers were also accompanied with hailstorm and strong winds. The reason for these rains is the confluence of cold (dry) northerly winds and warm (humid) south-easterly winds, over the area. As per Skymet weather, these rains to continue over many parts of East Madhya Pradesh for another 24 hours.