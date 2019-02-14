  • search
    Weather forecast for February 15: Light rains in Delhi, snow in J&K, Himachal

    New Delhi, Feb 14: Let us now have a look at weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Bhopal, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal and Uttarakhand on February 15.

    Bengaluru:

    During the next 24 hours, sunny weather conditions were observed over the IT hub of our country. As per Google weather, Lower clouds are a possibility during early morning hours which would pave way for good visibility. The maximums here would be touching the 31°C mark. Evenings would be pleasant with little chill in the air. The minimums will be somewhere between 28°C.

    Delhi:

    Intense clouding was seen over entire Delhi-NCR, with rains following soon on Valentine's Day. These rains can be attributed to an active Western Disturbance is seen over the northern hills and its induced cyclonic circulation lies over Northwest Rajasthan and adjoining areas. As per Skymet weather, on February 15, as the weather systems will move eastwards, rain and thundershower activities over Delhi-NCR will reduce. By tomorrow evening weather over the region will start clearing up.

    Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal and Uttarakhand

    Light to moderate rain with few heavy spells of snow is being observed in Jammu and Kashmir. This activity will continue over the state including Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand until tomorrow. The intensity will start reducing by the night of February 15. As per Skymet weather, an Avalanche alert has already been issued in Himachal Pradesh until Friday, particularly for Lahaul-Spiti , Kullu, Chamba and Kinnaur. During such weather activity, incidents of landslides become a common phenomenon in the hills and there is all likelihood for the Jammu-Srinagar highway to remain closed for at least next two days.

    Bhopal:

    Unseasonal rains and thundershowers continue to lash parts of Madhya Pradesh on Thursday morning. These showers were also accompanied with hailstorm and strong winds. Weather systems are going to persist for the next 24 hours, simultaneously moving eastwards. Thus, rain belt would also shift to East Madhya Pradesh as well. As per Skymet weather, moderate rains along with hailstorm and thunderstorm are in offing for this part of the state till February 15. Meanwhile, rains over West Madhya Pradesh would seize by today evening.

    Story first published: Thursday, February 14, 2019, 15:57 [IST]
