Weather forecast for February 14: Heavy rains likely in Delhi-NCR on Valentines Day

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Feb 13: Valentine's Day is celebrated on 14th February every year across the world. The day is named after a Christian martyr Saint Valentine and is celebrated to commemorate the love between companions.Let us now have a look at weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai on February 14.

Bengaluru:

During the next 24 hours, pleasant weather conditions with sunny sky are being observed over the IT hub of our country. As per Skymet weather, no major weather activity will be seen on the day of Valentine celebration. Lower clouds are a possibility during early morning hours which would pave way for good visibility. The maximums here would be touching the 30°C mark. Evenings here would be pleasant with little chill in the air. The minimums will be somewhere between 18°C-19°C.

Delhi:

Delhi and its adjoining areas like Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad and Ghaziabad experienced a good rainy spell around February 7. Thereafter, the weather over Delhi-NCR became pleasant and sunny. As per Skymet weather, on February 14, the intensity of rain is expected to increase due to the eastward movement of the induced cyclonic circulation over Delhi and NCR region. On Valentine's Day, Delhi-NCR will witness intense spells of rain and thundershowers with isolated hailstorm activity. Light scattered rains are expected to continue over the national capital region till February 15. By February 16, the weather systems will move towards east India giving rain in Uttar Pradesh.

Chennai:

After a long dry spell in Chennai, isolated light rains are all set to make an appearance over the city around February 16. These rains will be patchy in nature and not all the parts will see rainfall activities. According to Skymet Weather, Chennai rains usually remain on the backseat during this time of the year as February. However, this time, rains have usually remained on the backseat and rainfall has been way less than usual resulting in the state observing a deficiency of a whopping 84 percent.

Mumbai:

The weather conditions in Mumbai will be contrasting to Delhi. It is going to be hot and humid in the city. Going by the weather conditions observed in the last few days, Mumbai is seeing large variability. At present it is in a phase of hot weather condition. According to Skymet Weather, the maximums might exceed mid 30s and settle somewhere between 36°C-37°C, much above the normal mark.