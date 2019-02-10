Weather forecast for February 11: Light rains in Bengaluru, Chennai; dry weather in Delhi

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Feb 10: Here is the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Chennai on February 11.

Bengaluru:

In the last 24 hours, the garden city Bengaluru witnessed light rains on February 10. All these weather activities have mainly occurred, due to the presence of an easterly trough extending from Comorin region to Rayalaseema across Interior Tamil Nadu and South Interior Karnataka. As per Skymet weather, during the next 12 to 18 hours, Bengaluru will observe partly cloudy sky. Along with this, rain and thundershowers are also very likely. Maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to settle around 30˚C and 17˚C, respectively. Places like Chitradurga, Madikeri, Bengaluru, Shimoga, Haveri and Devanagari will observe rain and thundershower activities.

Delhi:

The recent spell on February 7 has completely changed the weather scenario over Delhi and NCR area. As per Skymet weather, dry weather conditions will prevail over Delhi and NCR area until February 12. Thereafter, in wake of Western Disturbances which will be approaching in quick successions, sky conditions will become partly cloudy on February 13. However, bright sunshine will persist during day hours. February 14 onwards, spell of rain and thundershower along with strong winds will start over the region. Thus, Delhiites to celebrate this Valentines with the most romantic weather by drenching in showers of love.

Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh:

Since last many days it's been continuously snowing in the Himalayas, in very short gaps. As predicted by Skymet weather, during the next 24 hours, light rain and snow are expected over Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh.

Chennai:

After a prolonged dry spell, in the last 24 hours, due to presence of an easterly trough running from Comorin region to Rayalaseema across interior parts of Tamil Nadu, isolated pockets of Tamil Nadu have experienced patchy rainfall activity. As per Skymet Weather, Chennai city will be warm and humid during the day with cloudy sky. In fact, very light rain is possible in the close vicinity. Thereafter, rains will decrease from the city and its adjoining areas.