Weather forecast for Feb 6: Rain in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal likely

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Feb 05: Here is the weather forecast for Delhi, Jammu and Himachal Pradesh on February 6.

New Delhi

The winter season in Delhi-NCR is here to stay a while. The Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a couple of rather rainy, wintry days this week. As per their predictions, parts of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Jammu and Kashmir are likely to witness heavy snowfall as well as hailstorm this week.

"Thunderstorm accompanied with isolated hailstorm is very likely in these states," said IMD especially mentioning February 6 and 7. The red warning for these three states also means that temperature is going to dip in Delhi-NCR.

According to the Delhi-NCR weather forecast, the wind speed over the region is likely to touch 20-25 kmph on February 6 and 7.

Jammu and Kahmir, Himachal

Western Disturbance is moving away eastwards and presently lies over East Jammu and Kashmir. However, due to its remnants and approaching of fresh Western Disturbance, spell of light rain and snow will occur over the higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh, according to Skymet.

Not only this, there are chances of avalanche and landslides over Baramulla, Kupwara, Ganderbal, Bandipora, Lahaul Spiti and Kinnaur. Probability of cloud burst in Uttarakhand cannot be ruled out.