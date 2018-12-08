Weather forecast for Dec 9: Isolated rains likely in Hyderabad in next 24 hours

  • search
    New Delhi, Dec 8: Here is the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad and Chennai on December 9.

    Bengaluru
    The rainy spells have vacated entire South Peninsula and mostly dry weather conditions are now prevailing over Tamil Nadu, Karnataka , Andhra Pradesh and Kerala. As per Skymet Weather, light rains and thundershowers for a short period may occur over parts of Telangana and North Karnataka.

    Delhi:
    The air pollution situation is turning grim in Delhi and its adjoining areas. According to Skymet Weather, fresh snowfall over hills will cool down these northerly winds. Thus, day and night temperatures of Delhi-NCR may dip from December 12 onward leading to winter chill.

    Chennai:
    After remaining dry for almost 10 days, as predicted by Skymet Weather, during the last 24 hours, rain and thundershower activities are likely over some places of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala, Karnataka , Maharashtra and South Chhattisgarh.

    Hyderabad:
    Weathermen at Skymet Weather have forecast that isolated rains may occur over the state of Telangana on December 9 and 10. Sky conditions may also become partly cloudy to cloudy, leading to marginal drop in the day temperatures. It is expected that during this time, the weather of Andhra Pradesh will remain mostly dry. But light to very light rain at one or two pockets of coastal districts cannot be ruled out.

    Saturday, December 8, 2018, 18:02 [IST]
