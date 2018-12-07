Home News India Weather forecast for Dec 8: Light rains likely in Hyderabad

Weather forecast for Dec 8: Light rains likely in Hyderabad

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Dec 7: Here is the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, and Chennai on December 8.

Bengaluru:

As per Skymet Weather, during the next 24 hours, isolated rains are possible over Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala, Coastal Karnataka as well as over parts of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.

Delhi:

The air pollution situation is turning grim in Delhi and its adjoining areas. As per, the overall AQI calculated today for Delhi at 10 am is 355. Light winds are continuing to blow over Delhi-NCR during day time. Whereas, in late evening and night, winds turn calm. According to Skymet Weather, a Western Disturbance is approaching western range of Himalayas and will start with its affect by tomorrow. Then the winds over Delhi would also change their direction from December 9-11 and relatively humid east and southeasterly winds are expected to blow over the region.

Chennai:

After remaining dry for almost 10 days, as predicted by Skymet Weather, during the last 24 hours, Scattered light to moderate rains may occur over South Tamil Nadu as well as over Andaman & Nicobar Islands.

Hyderabad:

At present, Coastal Andhra Pradesh is largely rain-deficient to the tune of 68%, while Rayalaseema is deficient by 69%. As per Skymet weather, isolated rains may occur over the state of Telangana on December 9 and 10. Sky conditions may also become partly cloudy to cloudy, leading to marginal drop in the day temperatures.