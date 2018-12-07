  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Weather forecast for Dec 8: Light rains likely in Hyderabad

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 7: Here is the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, and Chennai on December 8.

    Weather forecast for Dec 8: Light rains likely in Hyderabad

    Bengaluru:

    As per Skymet Weather, during the next 24 hours, isolated rains are possible over Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala, Coastal Karnataka as well as over parts of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.

    Delhi:

    The air pollution situation is turning grim in Delhi and its adjoining areas. As per, the overall AQI calculated today for Delhi at 10 am is 355. Light winds are continuing to blow over Delhi-NCR during day time. Whereas, in late evening and night, winds turn calm. According to Skymet Weather, a Western Disturbance is approaching western range of Himalayas and will start with its affect by tomorrow. Then the winds over Delhi would also change their direction from December 9-11 and relatively humid east and southeasterly winds are expected to blow over the region.

    Chennai:

    After remaining dry for almost 10 days, as predicted by Skymet Weather, during the last 24 hours, Scattered light to moderate rains may occur over South Tamil Nadu as well as over Andaman & Nicobar Islands.

    Hyderabad:

    At present, Coastal Andhra Pradesh is largely rain-deficient to the tune of 68%, while Rayalaseema is deficient by 69%. As per Skymet weather, isolated rains may occur over the state of Telangana on December 9 and 10. Sky conditions may also become partly cloudy to cloudy, leading to marginal drop in the day temperatures.

    More hyderabad NewsView All

    Read more about:

    weather forecast hyderabad rains indian meteorological department

    Story first published: Friday, December 7, 2018, 18:46 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 7, 2018
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue