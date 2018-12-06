  • search
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now  
Your evening news brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Weather forecast for Dec 7: As winter approaches, Delhi grapples with cold waves, toxic air

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 6: Here is the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, and Chennai on December 7.

    Weather forecast for Dec 7: As winter approaches, Delhi grapples with cold waves, toxic air

    Bengaluru:

    As per Skymet Weather, during the next 24 hours, scattered light to moderate rains are expected over Kerala and South Interior Karnataka.

    Delhi:

    The inhabitants of capital territory, Delhi generally experiences first wintery feel in the month of December, wherein both maximums and minimums dip. Delhi-NCR has been witnessing dry weather since last three weeks. As per Skymet Weather, a fresh Western Disturbance is likely to affect the northern range of hills December 8 onward. However, due to this system, northwestern plains including Delhi will not be affected. All in all between December 9-11, sky can become partly cloudy but there will be no rains.

    Chennai:

    Due to the active easterly wave, the entire state of Tamil Nadu has been receiving good rains since the last two to three days. As predicted by Skymet Weather, scattered rains to commence over north coastal districts of Tamil Nadu including Chennai around December 14 and will increase between December 15 and 16. However, we have to wait and see the excepted location of heavy spells over the state.

    Hyderabad:

    After experiencing a prolonged dry spell for almost one month, the state of Telangana received light rain showers on December 4 and 5, especially over the southern districts of the state. As per Skymet weather, isolated rainfall activity expected over few parts of South Telangana. Otherwise mainly dry weather conditions will continue with partly cloudy to cloudy sky.

    Read more about:

    weather forecast delhi air pollution toxic air in delhi indian meteorological department new delhi

    Story first published: Thursday, December 6, 2018, 16:42 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 6, 2018
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue